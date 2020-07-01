All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:09 AM

5150 Hidalgo Street

5150 Hidalgo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5150 Hidalgo Street, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Live the life in uptown Galleria in this beautiful and spacious apartment with wonderful view from the 10th floor.2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 assigned parking space, mini sun room off living room for those quiet moments.24 hours concierge, pool and BBQ area, Gym, conference rooms, party room. Well connected to major Hwys 610-59-Westpark- within minutes from I-10, Medical center, Museums district, downtown. Within walking distance from Luxury shopping, high end restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 Hidalgo Street have any available units?
5150 Hidalgo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5150 Hidalgo Street have?
Some of 5150 Hidalgo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 Hidalgo Street currently offering any rent specials?
5150 Hidalgo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 Hidalgo Street pet-friendly?
No, 5150 Hidalgo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5150 Hidalgo Street offer parking?
Yes, 5150 Hidalgo Street offers parking.
Does 5150 Hidalgo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5150 Hidalgo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 Hidalgo Street have a pool?
Yes, 5150 Hidalgo Street has a pool.
Does 5150 Hidalgo Street have accessible units?
No, 5150 Hidalgo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 Hidalgo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 Hidalgo Street has units with dishwashers.

