5150 Hidalgo Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities conference room concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill

Live the life in uptown Galleria in this beautiful and spacious apartment with wonderful view from the 10th floor.2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 assigned parking space, mini sun room off living room for those quiet moments.24 hours concierge, pool and BBQ area, Gym, conference rooms, party room. Well connected to major Hwys 610-59-Westpark- within minutes from I-10, Medical center, Museums district, downtown. Within walking distance from Luxury shopping, high end restaurants, and entertainment venues.