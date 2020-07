Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca7eade048 ---- This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready for a quick move in. Hardwood floors throughout the home and fresh carpet in the bedrooms. Good sized kithcen with tile and updated appliances. Bedrooms all large in size. Living room has open layout with custom french doors at entrance Huge gated yard. Close proximity to I45, local high school, and lots of restaurants. Come see your future home today!