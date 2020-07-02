All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4914 Post Oak Timber Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 6:44 AM

4914 Post Oak Timber Drive

4914 Post Oak Timber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4914 Post Oak Timber Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Rare offering, a townhouse for lease at the end of the third courtyard in Post Oak Townhouses. Very quiet! Updated baths, painted and new carpet in the downstairs Master Bedroom. Brick and hardwood floors downstairs, large living room with high vaulted ceiling and fireplace, separate formal dining room, primary master bedroom on first floor, beautiful updated kitchen with gas range and stainless Samsung three door, one drawer refrigerator/freezer. Secondary master bedroom and a large bedroom upstairs that each have a updated private baths. Walk to the area pool. Back door garbage pick-up, off duty police patrol, basic cable TV included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive have any available units?
4914 Post Oak Timber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive have?
Some of 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Post Oak Timber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive offers parking.
Does 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive has a pool.
Does 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive has accessible units.
Does 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 Post Oak Timber Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St
Houston, TX 77054
The Milo on Westheimer
13250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074
Court at Oak Forest
4102 Mangum Rd
Houston, TX 77092
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084
Tuscany Villas Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston