4914 Post Oak Timber Drive

Rare offering, a townhouse for lease at the end of the third courtyard in Post Oak Townhouses. Very quiet! Updated baths, painted and new carpet in the downstairs Master Bedroom. Brick and hardwood floors downstairs, large living room with high vaulted ceiling and fireplace, separate formal dining room, primary master bedroom on first floor, beautiful updated kitchen with gas range and stainless Samsung three door, one drawer refrigerator/freezer. Secondary master bedroom and a large bedroom upstairs that each have a updated private baths. Walk to the area pool. Back door garbage pick-up, off duty police patrol, basic cable TV included.