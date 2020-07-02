49 Briar Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym pool tennis court

A real retreat in the heart of Houston. Convenient to the Galleria, Med-Center and Downtown... all major freeways are easily accessible from the property. This high rise sits in a peaceful setting close to the bayou with gorgeous views. Unit boasts 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 large baths, wood floors, stainless appliances, great extra space perfect for an office, amazing sunsets and first class amenities. Attentive concierge service, pool, workout room, tennis courts and pristine grounds.