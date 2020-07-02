All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

49 Briar Hollow Lane

49 Briar Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

49 Briar Hollow Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
A real retreat in the heart of Houston. Convenient to the Galleria, Med-Center and Downtown... all major freeways are easily accessible from the property. This high rise sits in a peaceful setting close to the bayou with gorgeous views. Unit boasts 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 large baths, wood floors, stainless appliances, great extra space perfect for an office, amazing sunsets and first class amenities. Attentive concierge service, pool, workout room, tennis courts and pristine grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

