Houston, TX
4607 Canal
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:24 PM

4607 Canal

4607 Canal St · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Canal St, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4601 Canal St Houston, TX 77011. 1 bedroom/1 bath ~ 400 Sq Ft.

Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail. Hardwood floors.

Rent: $575/month
Deposit: $350.00

12-month lease.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by email @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Canal have any available units?
4607 Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 Canal have?
Some of 4607 Canal's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Canal currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Canal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Canal pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 Canal is pet friendly.
Does 4607 Canal offer parking?
No, 4607 Canal does not offer parking.
Does 4607 Canal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Canal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Canal have a pool?
No, 4607 Canal does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Canal have accessible units?
No, 4607 Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Canal have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 Canal does not have units with dishwashers.

