4535 Echo Falls Drive

Village Builder plan in sought after Mills Branch. Highly acclaimed schools. Two living areas. Formal dining roomaccommodates a large table. Tile floor flows through downstairs living areas. White kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. French doors off breakfast area open to backyard. Cozy fireplace warms the den. Master suite downstairs. Ensuite bath features dual sinks, separate shower and jetted garden tub. Half bath down for guests. Laminate flooring and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Alcove at the top of the stairs makes a great play space, art studio, or computer nook. Fully fenced backyard with no back neighbors. Enjoy miles of greenbelt trails and community pool and park.