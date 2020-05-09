All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4535 Echo Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4535 Echo Falls Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:31 PM

4535 Echo Falls Drive

4535 Echo Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4535 Echo Falls Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Village Builder plan in sought after Mills Branch. Highly acclaimed schools. Two living areas. Formal dining roomaccommodates a large table. Tile floor flows through downstairs living areas. White kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. French doors off breakfast area open to backyard. Cozy fireplace warms the den. Master suite downstairs. Ensuite bath features dual sinks, separate shower and jetted garden tub. Half bath down for guests. Laminate flooring and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Alcove at the top of the stairs makes a great play space, art studio, or computer nook. Fully fenced backyard with no back neighbors. Enjoy miles of greenbelt trails and community pool and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Echo Falls Drive have any available units?
4535 Echo Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 Echo Falls Drive have?
Some of 4535 Echo Falls Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Echo Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Echo Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Echo Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4535 Echo Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4535 Echo Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Echo Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 4535 Echo Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 Echo Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Echo Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4535 Echo Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 4535 Echo Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 4535 Echo Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Echo Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 Echo Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Belle Meade at River Oaks
2929 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Bella Capri
6030 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Tuscany Gate Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston