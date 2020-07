Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Charming 2 Bedroom/2 Bath bungalow located in Northside Village that has been fully renovated. The open floor plan dining/living combo makes for a great entertainment space. Home is on a corner lot, with a fully fenced backyard with lots of green space. Minutes from downtown, the light rail, and all the Houston has to offer.