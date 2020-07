Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED CHARMING BUNGALOW IN WEST END/WASHINGTON HEIGHTS AREA. REFINISHED ANTIQUE HARD PINE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE LIVING AREA OF THE HOUSE; BATHROOM AND KITCHEN HAVE TILE. HIGH CEILINGS WITH THE ANTIQUE WINDOWS GIVE THIS HOUSE A TRULY HOMEY FEELING. LARGE PRIVATE GARDEN FOR A HOUSE IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD WITH A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY. THE HOUSE IS LOCATED CENTRAL TO DOWNTOWN, MEMORIAL PARK, THE HEIGHTS AND THE NEW DEVELOPMENT AT BUFFALO BAYOU AND ALLEN PARKWAY.