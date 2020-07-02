All apartments in Houston
4306 Wilmer Street
4306 Wilmer Street

4306 Wilmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Wilmer Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a charming East End 4-Plex. Minutes from the new METRO Light Rail, this property features hardwood laminate throughout, stunning granite kitchen with tile backsplash, washer/dryer hookups and ceiling fans. The bathroom is spacious with pedestal sink, standing shower and additional storage. Gated off-street parking is included! NO PETS. $45 application fee for all applicants over the age of 18. Lease requirements include 3X the monthly rent in verified income, good rental history with no evictions/broken leases, no felonies/extensive criminal and reasonable credit. Make an appointment to see this property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

