4306 Wilmer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a charming East End 4-Plex. Minutes from the new METRO Light Rail, this property features hardwood laminate throughout, stunning granite kitchen with tile backsplash, washer/dryer hookups and ceiling fans. The bathroom is spacious with pedestal sink, standing shower and additional storage. Gated off-street parking is included! NO PETS. $45 application fee for all applicants over the age of 18. Lease requirements include 3X the monthly rent in verified income, good rental history with no evictions/broken leases, no felonies/extensive criminal and reasonable credit. Make an appointment to see this property today!