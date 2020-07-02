All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

4140 Southwest Fwy

4140 Southwest Freeway · No Longer Available
Location

4140 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
It&rsquo;s been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it&rsquo;s ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it&rsquo;s not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you&rsquo;re having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds.

Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you&rsquo;ve decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you&rsquo;re downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it&rsquo;s a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it&rsquo;s still pretty swanky.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

9' Ceilings

10' Ceilings

14' Ceilings

Open Floor Plan

Wood Plank Flooring

Dishwasher

Dual Vanity

Garden Tub

Gas Range

Granite Countertops

Kitchen Island

Linen Closet

Microwave

Side-by-side Refrigerator

Under-cabinet Lighting

Walk-in Shower

Built-in Desk

Washer and Dryer

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Fitness Center

Hot Tub

Swimming Pool

BBQ Grills

Billiards

Courtyard

Demonstration Kitchen

Media Room

Outdoor Fire Features

Outdoor Lounge

Resident Events

Resident Lounge

Shuffleboard

Cat Friendly

Dog Friendly

Dog Park

Business Center

Complimentary Coffee Bar

Gated Community

High Walk Score

Meeting / Conference Room

Package Receiving

Garage Parking

Easy Highway Access

Shopping Nearby

________________________________

So you&rsquo;re looking for that new apartment huh?

You&rsquo;ve spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You&rsquo;ve reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren&rsquo;t enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you&rsquo;ve reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I&rsquo;m over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Southwest Fwy have any available units?
4140 Southwest Fwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 Southwest Fwy have?
Some of 4140 Southwest Fwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Southwest Fwy currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Southwest Fwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Southwest Fwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4140 Southwest Fwy is pet friendly.
Does 4140 Southwest Fwy offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Southwest Fwy offers parking.
Does 4140 Southwest Fwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4140 Southwest Fwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Southwest Fwy have a pool?
Yes, 4140 Southwest Fwy has a pool.
Does 4140 Southwest Fwy have accessible units?
Yes, 4140 Southwest Fwy has accessible units.
Does 4140 Southwest Fwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 Southwest Fwy has units with dishwashers.

