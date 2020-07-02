4140 Southwest Fwy

Amenities

It’s been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it’s ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it’s not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you’re having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds.



Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you’ve decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you’re downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it’s a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it’s still pretty swanky.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



9' Ceilings



10' Ceilings



14' Ceilings



Open Floor Plan



Wood Plank Flooring



Dishwasher



Dual Vanity



Garden Tub



Gas Range



Granite Countertops



Kitchen Island



Linen Closet



Microwave



Side-by-side Refrigerator



Under-cabinet Lighting



Walk-in Shower



Built-in Desk



Washer and Dryer



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Fitness Center



Hot Tub



Swimming Pool



BBQ Grills



Billiards



Courtyard



Demonstration Kitchen



Media Room



Outdoor Fire Features



Outdoor Lounge



Resident Events



Resident Lounge



Shuffleboard



Cat Friendly



Dog Friendly



Dog Park



Business Center



Complimentary Coffee Bar



Gated Community



High Walk Score



Meeting / Conference Room



Package Receiving



Garage Parking



Easy Highway Access



Shopping Nearby



________________________________



So you’re looking for that new apartment huh?



You’ve spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You’ve reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren’t enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you’ve reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I’m over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!