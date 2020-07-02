4140 Southwest Fwy

Amenities
It’s been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it’s ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it’s not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you’re having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds.
Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you’ve decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you’re downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it’s a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it’s still pretty swanky.
Apartment Amenities
9' Ceilings
10' Ceilings
14' Ceilings
Open Floor Plan
Wood Plank Flooring
Dishwasher
Dual Vanity
Garden Tub
Gas Range
Granite Countertops
Kitchen Island
Linen Closet
Microwave
Side-by-side Refrigerator
Under-cabinet Lighting
Walk-in Shower
Built-in Desk
Washer and Dryer
Community Amenities
Fitness Center
Hot Tub
Swimming Pool
BBQ Grills
Billiards
Courtyard
Demonstration Kitchen
Media Room
Outdoor Fire Features
Outdoor Lounge
Resident Events
Resident Lounge
Shuffleboard
Cat Friendly
Dog Friendly
Dog Park
Business Center
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Gated Community
High Walk Score
Meeting / Conference Room
Package Receiving
Garage Parking
Easy Highway Access
Shopping Nearby
So you’re looking for that new apartment huh?
You’ve spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You’ve reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren’t enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you’ve reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I’m over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!