4002 Weslow Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking new construction

What a great opportunity to get into a newly constructed home only minutes away from downtown Houston! This home has many features that are sure to impress your guests and allow for an easy and convenient way of living. Upon entering you are greeted by high ceilings that lead to your expansive dining room and kitchen with soft-closing cabinets and drawers. The kitchen provides ample storage space and has tons of natural light pouring into it. Also downstairs you will find 1 of 2 master bedrooms with an impressive ensuite. Head upstairs to find your generous family room that connects the additional bedrooms. On the second floor you have 3 bedrooms - 2 of which share a large bathroom and another with a gorgeous ensuite. Each bedroom has a huge walk-in closest. And as if the first two floors do not provide enough entertainment space you can take the party up to the 3rd story, which is your massive rooftop patio with a half bath and storage space. At the right angle you can see downtown!