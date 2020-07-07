All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4002 Weslow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4002 Weslow Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:33 PM

4002 Weslow Street

4002 Weslow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4002 Weslow St, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
new construction
What a great opportunity to get into a newly constructed home only minutes away from downtown Houston! This home has many features that are sure to impress your guests and allow for an easy and convenient way of living. Upon entering you are greeted by high ceilings that lead to your expansive dining room and kitchen with soft-closing cabinets and drawers. The kitchen provides ample storage space and has tons of natural light pouring into it. Also downstairs you will find 1 of 2 master bedrooms with an impressive ensuite. Head upstairs to find your generous family room that connects the additional bedrooms. On the second floor you have 3 bedrooms - 2 of which share a large bathroom and another with a gorgeous ensuite. Each bedroom has a huge walk-in closest. And as if the first two floors do not provide enough entertainment space you can take the party up to the 3rd story, which is your massive rooftop patio with a half bath and storage space. At the right angle you can see downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Weslow Street have any available units?
4002 Weslow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 Weslow Street have?
Some of 4002 Weslow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Weslow Street currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Weslow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Weslow Street pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Weslow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4002 Weslow Street offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Weslow Street offers parking.
Does 4002 Weslow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Weslow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Weslow Street have a pool?
No, 4002 Weslow Street does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Weslow Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4002 Weslow Street has accessible units.
Does 4002 Weslow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Weslow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77062
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct
Houston, TX 77096
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
The Milano
2500 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Allusion
3810 Law St
Houston, TX 77005
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston