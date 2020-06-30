All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4001 Fannin

4001 Fannin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
HoustonÃ¢ÂÂs windows to the worldÃ¢ÂÂ¦ ventana at midtown, welcomes you to the perfect urban location. Our 8-story concrete structure, clad in brick and stucco has been designed to create the ultimate living experience. Enjoy five-star service including rich landscaping, magnificent scenery, breath taking penthouse views and easy access to hwy 59,i-45 and loop 610. Our historic midtown location is one block from houstonÃ¢ÂÂs new light rail. You can enjoy a play in the theater district, take in an astros or texans game, shop the boutiques, or dine in the best restaurants in town. Ventana at midtownÃ¢ÂÂ¦ live the life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Fannin have any available units?
4001 Fannin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4001 Fannin currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Fannin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Fannin pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Fannin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4001 Fannin offer parking?
No, 4001 Fannin does not offer parking.
Does 4001 Fannin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Fannin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Fannin have a pool?
No, 4001 Fannin does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Fannin have accessible units?
No, 4001 Fannin does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Fannin have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Fannin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Fannin have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Fannin does not have units with air conditioning.

