3919 W Main St

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been renovated and updated with modern amenities and is located in the coveted Weslayan Plaza subdivision which is in a prime location of Houston off Weslayan between W Alabama and 59! It features a separate, open living area, dining and den with built-ins. Inviting floor plan for entertaining family and friends. Updated kitchen with ample counter space and cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has spacious closets with ensuite bath. Lush landscaping with shaded trees and a fully fenced backyard with patio space. Lawn care is included!! A washer & dryer is also included!! Did not flood!!