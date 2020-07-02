All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 26 2019 at 1:30 PM

3919 W Main St

3919 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

3919 West Main Street, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been renovated and updated with modern amenities and is located in the coveted Weslayan Plaza subdivision which is in a prime location of Houston off Weslayan between W Alabama and 59! It features a separate, open living area, dining and den with built-ins. Inviting floor plan for entertaining family and friends. Updated kitchen with ample counter space and cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has spacious closets with ensuite bath. Lush landscaping with shaded trees and a fully fenced backyard with patio space. Lawn care is included!! A washer & dryer is also included!! Did not flood!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 W Main St have any available units?
3919 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 W Main St have?
Some of 3919 W Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
3919 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 W Main St pet-friendly?
No, 3919 W Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3919 W Main St offer parking?
No, 3919 W Main St does not offer parking.
Does 3919 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 W Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 W Main St have a pool?
No, 3919 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 3919 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 3919 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 W Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

