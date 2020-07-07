All apartments in Houston
3915 Tanglewilde Street.
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:21 AM

3915 Tanglewilde Street

3915 Tanglewilde Street · No Longer Available
Location

3915 Tanglewilde Street, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Location, Location! Lovely two story condo situated in Brandy Creek. Easy access to Beltway 8, Galleria, entertainment and shopping centers! Recently benefited from renovations such as new granite countertops, A/C unit and new wood flooring throughout. Open floor plan on first level with storage room for extra space. Second level offers loft area, walk in closet, as well as a study with built in shelves. This condo has plenty of areas for relaxation! You will have your own private patio on first floor and balcony overlooking the pool on second. Give us a call today to schedule your showing! This is not one you want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3915 Tanglewilde Street have any available units?
3915 Tanglewilde Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Tanglewilde Street have?
Some of 3915 Tanglewilde Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Tanglewilde Street currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Tanglewilde Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Tanglewilde Street pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Tanglewilde Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3915 Tanglewilde Street offer parking?
No, 3915 Tanglewilde Street does not offer parking.
Does 3915 Tanglewilde Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 Tanglewilde Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Tanglewilde Street have a pool?
Yes, 3915 Tanglewilde Street has a pool.
Does 3915 Tanglewilde Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3915 Tanglewilde Street has accessible units.
Does 3915 Tanglewilde Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Tanglewilde Street has units with dishwashers.

