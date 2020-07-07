3915 Tanglewilde Street.

Amenities

Location, Location! Lovely two story condo situated in Brandy Creek. Easy access to Beltway 8, Galleria, entertainment and shopping centers! Recently benefited from renovations such as new granite countertops, A/C unit and new wood flooring throughout. Open floor plan on first level with storage room for extra space. Second level offers loft area, walk in closet, as well as a study with built in shelves. This condo has plenty of areas for relaxation! You will have your own private patio on first floor and balcony overlooking the pool on second. Give us a call today to schedule your showing! This is not one you want to miss!