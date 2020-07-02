3813 Fox St. - 03

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled apartment located in the historic East End (EaDo). Updated flooring and tons of natural lighting can be found throughout. Kitchen showcases new cabinetry with a full set of black appliances. Bedrooms are sized well and contain plenty of closet space. The yard is a great place to entertain family and friends and backs up to a wonderful walking trail directly behind, perfect for an evening walk with Fido. New fencing in the back really ties this gem together. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Moontower Inn, and Voodoo Queen. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Close to UofH, Downtown, Med Center. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.