All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3813 Fox St. - 03.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3813 Fox St. - 03
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:44 PM

3813 Fox St. - 03

3813 Fox St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3813 Fox St, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled apartment located in the historic East End (EaDo). Updated flooring and tons of natural lighting can be found throughout. Kitchen showcases new cabinetry with a full set of black appliances. Bedrooms are sized well and contain plenty of closet space. The yard is a great place to entertain family and friends and backs up to a wonderful walking trail directly behind, perfect for an evening walk with Fido. New fencing in the back really ties this gem together. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Moontower Inn, and Voodoo Queen. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Close to UofH, Downtown, Med Center. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Fox St. - 03 have any available units?
3813 Fox St. - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3813 Fox St. - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Fox St. - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Fox St. - 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 Fox St. - 03 is pet friendly.
Does 3813 Fox St. - 03 offer parking?
No, 3813 Fox St. - 03 does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Fox St. - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Fox St. - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Fox St. - 03 have a pool?
No, 3813 Fox St. - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Fox St. - 03 have accessible units?
No, 3813 Fox St. - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Fox St. - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Fox St. - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Fox St. - 03 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 Fox St. - 03 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Lancaster
20100 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston