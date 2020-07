Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Great 1-story, 3-bedroom and 1-bathroom home. Centrally located. Under 5 minutes to both TSU and UH. Under 10 minutes to both Downtown and Medical Center. Fully redone and updated. Almost in a mint condition. Driveway can take up to 4 cars. Fully fenced with driveway gate. Please come see the house.