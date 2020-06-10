All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

3707 Dalmatian Dr

3707 Dalmatian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Dalmatian Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent in the Plantation Oaks subdivision. This home has nice sized bedrooms, and a bonus room on the first floor which is great for entertaining. There are easy-to-clean tiled floors in the living/kitchen area. The park across street offers nice views and a peaceful setting. This home has a 1 car garage and fully fenced back yard. Please note staircase does not have the normal rise/run that most staircases do. Don't miss out and schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4092265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Dalmatian Dr have any available units?
3707 Dalmatian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3707 Dalmatian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Dalmatian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Dalmatian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Dalmatian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3707 Dalmatian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Dalmatian Dr offers parking.
Does 3707 Dalmatian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Dalmatian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Dalmatian Dr have a pool?
No, 3707 Dalmatian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Dalmatian Dr have accessible units?
No, 3707 Dalmatian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Dalmatian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 Dalmatian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 Dalmatian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 Dalmatian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

