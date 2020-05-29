3534 Griggs Road

Amenities

Price: $1095

Security Deposit: $895

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1226

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Electric

Cooling: Window Unit

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave



Extras: Wow! Adorable 3 bedrooms 1 bath one story home. Wood floors throughout home. Huge living room with great lighting. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and Low-e Vinyl windows for energy efficiency. Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance from Parkwood Park. Minutes from Brays Bayou, University Of Houston, TSU, and TDECU Stadium, Medical Center, Musuem District, Zoo, and Much More!



