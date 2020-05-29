All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3534 Griggs Road

3534 Griggs Road · No Longer Available
Location

3534 Griggs Road, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $1095
Security Deposit: $895
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1226
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Electric
Cooling: Window Unit
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave

Extras: Wow! Adorable 3 bedrooms 1 bath one story home. Wood floors throughout home. Huge living room with great lighting. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and Low-e Vinyl windows for energy efficiency. Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance from Parkwood Park. Minutes from Brays Bayou, University Of Houston, TSU, and TDECU Stadium, Medical Center, Musuem District, Zoo, and Much More!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Griggs Road have any available units?
3534 Griggs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 Griggs Road have?
Some of 3534 Griggs Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 Griggs Road currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Griggs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Griggs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3534 Griggs Road is pet friendly.
Does 3534 Griggs Road offer parking?
No, 3534 Griggs Road does not offer parking.
Does 3534 Griggs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 Griggs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Griggs Road have a pool?
No, 3534 Griggs Road does not have a pool.
Does 3534 Griggs Road have accessible units?
No, 3534 Griggs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Griggs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 Griggs Road has units with dishwashers.

