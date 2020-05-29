3534 Griggs Road

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***
Price: $1095
Security Deposit: $895
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1226
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Electric
Cooling: Window Unit
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave
Extras: Wow! Adorable 3 bedrooms 1 bath one story home. Wood floors throughout home. Huge living room with great lighting. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and Low-e Vinyl windows for energy efficiency. Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance from Parkwood Park. Minutes from Brays Bayou, University Of Houston, TSU, and TDECU Stadium, Medical Center, Musuem District, Zoo, and Much More!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.