Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage valet service

Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath unit on 25th floor of The Mark. Unit features a wrap-around balcony that has excellent views . This unit has an open floor plan with a huge island with a built in wine cooler, hardwood floors in all living areas,stainless steel appliances, and full-size washer/dryer. UNIT COMES WITH A PRIVATE ENCLOSED GARAGE. Building amenities include resort style pool, valet parking, 24 hour concierge, fitness center, business center, and conference room.