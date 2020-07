Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great home one block from St. John's school, freshly painted, refinished floors, kitchen and baths updated.Wonderful high-ceiling multi purpose room. Great as a play room/party room/guest room or quarters with recent bath and very large closet. Submit application with driver's license for review by landlord. Background and credit check will be done by third party service.See Criteria online. application fee $ 60/ tenant.