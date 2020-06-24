All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:52 PM

3417 Gillespie

3417 Gillespie Street · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Gillespie Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ef67ca081 ---- Very exciting home with great features with lots of light. Hard surface flooring throughout home. Each bedroom has own full bath, 2nd floor has huge family room, dining room and great kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Utility room upstairs with front loading washer/dryer. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, great master bath with his and her sinks and oversized walk in shower. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 West Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064 USA Phone: 1 713-895-9966 One Year 2 Car Garage Access Gate Central Air Hardwood Flooring Master Bedroom Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Gillespie have any available units?
3417 Gillespie doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Gillespie have?
Some of 3417 Gillespie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Gillespie currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Gillespie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Gillespie pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Gillespie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3417 Gillespie offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Gillespie offers parking.
Does 3417 Gillespie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 Gillespie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Gillespie have a pool?
No, 3417 Gillespie does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Gillespie have accessible units?
No, 3417 Gillespie does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Gillespie have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Gillespie does not have units with dishwashers.

