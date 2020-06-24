3417 Gillespie

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ef67ca081 ---- Very exciting home with great features with lots of light. Hard surface flooring throughout home. Each bedroom has own full bath, 2nd floor has huge family room, dining room and great kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Utility room upstairs with front loading washer/dryer. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, great master bath with his and her sinks and oversized walk in shower. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 West Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064 USA Phone: 1 713-895-9966 One Year 2 Car Garage Access Gate Central Air Hardwood Flooring Master Bedroom Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Washer