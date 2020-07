Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible alarm system parking garage

Beautiful 2-story townhome of a walking distance to Highland village, 4 mins drive to River Oaks District and 8 mins to the Galleria.Convenient for commuting to downtown, medical center, and the museum district. Updates include brand new roof and hardwood floor all through the living / dining rooms, granite countertops in the kitchen, brand new carpet through out the second floor.Hollywood bath upstairs with two sinks and adjoining bathtub.Townhome is prewired for an alarm system.