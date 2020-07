Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Third Ward that combines classy 50's style with plenty of elegant updates. Great location minutes from Zoo, Midtown, U of H and Medical Center. Features Hardwood floors throughout; Archways connecting Foyer, Living and Dining rooms; Lots of windows; Spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops; Oval whirlpool tub in Master Bath; Automatic driveway gate, and more! See yourself in this great home today!