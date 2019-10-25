Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3306 Langley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3306 Langley Rd
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:09 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3306 Langley Rd
3306 Langley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3306 Langley Road, Houston, TX 77093
Eastex - Jensen
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing home ready to move in! - Just remodeled home in the city of Houston with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. NO WATER BILL!
This house will not last long. Please call to schedule your appointment before it is too late
832-376-8611
(RLNE5472287)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3306 Langley Rd have any available units?
3306 Langley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3306 Langley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Langley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Langley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 Langley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3306 Langley Rd offer parking?
No, 3306 Langley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3306 Langley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Langley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Langley Rd have a pool?
No, 3306 Langley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Langley Rd have accessible units?
No, 3306 Langley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Langley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 Langley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 Langley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3306 Langley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Eighteen25 Downtown
1825 San Jacinto St
Houston, TX 77002
Ventura Lofts
2401 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
The Preserve at Cypress Creek
1007 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St.
Houston, TX 77098
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston