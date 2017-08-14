3300 Sage Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed carport

You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Houston apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.



Apartment Amenities



1 And 2 bedroom floorplans



Warm & cool color schemes to choose from



Private patios & balconies



Gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets



Quartz or granite countertops



Farmhouse stainless kitchen sink



Stainless steel appliances with gas ranges



Kitchen islands



Wine chillers



Hardwood flooring & stained concrete



Spa style bathrooms with garden tubs



Standalone showers



Spa inspired bathroom with granite or quartz countertops



Custom framed bathroom mirrors



Linen closets



Full size washer and dryer



Spacious closets with custom wood shelving



Nest thermostats



Sonos technology package



Satin nickel fixtures



Solar window shades



Mud room



Dry bar



Valet trash services



Insync lock system



Community Amenities



Resident lounge with fireplace & seating



Club room with catering kitchen



Package concierge lockers



Private screening room



Fitness center



Yoga/spinning training flex space



Bicycle storage center



Outdoor living spaces



Pet park



Dog spa



Two luxury pools with cabanas



Wifi access in amenity areas



Outdoor kitchens with gas grilling stations



Valet dry cleaning service



Guest suite



Car charging stations



Butterfly system with guest entry video access



Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. We're an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we're far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we're then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we're free to work with too.