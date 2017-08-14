All apartments in Houston
3300 Sage Rd

3300 Sage Road · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
trash valet
valet service
yoga
You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Houston apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

1 And 2 bedroom floorplans

Warm & cool color schemes to choose from

Private patios & balconies

Gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets

Quartz or granite countertops

Farmhouse stainless kitchen sink

Stainless steel appliances with gas ranges

Kitchen islands

Wine chillers

Hardwood flooring & stained concrete

Spa style bathrooms with garden tubs

Standalone showers

Spa inspired bathroom with granite or quartz countertops

Custom framed bathroom mirrors

Linen closets

Full size washer and dryer

Spacious closets with custom wood shelving

Nest thermostats

Sonos technology package

Satin nickel fixtures

Solar window shades

Mud room

Dry bar

Valet trash services

Insync lock system

Community Amenities

Resident lounge with fireplace & seating

Club room with catering kitchen

Package concierge lockers

Private screening room

Fitness center

Yoga/spinning training flex space

Bicycle storage center

Outdoor living spaces

Pet park

Dog spa

Two luxury pools with cabanas

Wifi access in amenity areas

Outdoor kitchens with gas grilling stations

Valet dry cleaning service

Guest suite

Car charging stations

Butterfly system with guest entry video access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Sage Rd have any available units?
3300 Sage Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Sage Rd have?
Some of 3300 Sage Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Sage Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Sage Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Sage Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Sage Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Sage Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Sage Rd offers parking.
Does 3300 Sage Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Sage Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Sage Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Sage Rd has a pool.
Does 3300 Sage Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 3300 Sage Rd has accessible units.
Does 3300 Sage Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Sage Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

