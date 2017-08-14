3300 Sage Rd

Amenities
You've become quite the craftsman haven't you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. "What?! You're going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?" Yes. And now you've become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You've decided that when you're not being super famous and cool and stuff, you're going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Houston apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.
Apartment Amenities
1 And 2 bedroom floorplans
Warm & cool color schemes to choose from
Private patios & balconies
Gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets
Quartz or granite countertops
Farmhouse stainless kitchen sink
Stainless steel appliances with gas ranges
Kitchen islands
Wine chillers
Hardwood flooring & stained concrete
Spa style bathrooms with garden tubs
Standalone showers
Spa inspired bathroom with granite or quartz countertops
Custom framed bathroom mirrors
Linen closets
Full size washer and dryer
Spacious closets with custom wood shelving
Nest thermostats
Sonos technology package
Satin nickel fixtures
Solar window shades
Mud room
Dry bar
Valet trash services
Insync lock system
Community Amenities
Resident lounge with fireplace & seating
Club room with catering kitchen
Package concierge lockers
Private screening room
Fitness center
Yoga/spinning training flex space
Bicycle storage center
Outdoor living spaces
Pet park
Dog spa
Two luxury pools with cabanas
Wifi access in amenity areas
Outdoor kitchens with gas grilling stations
Valet dry cleaning service
Guest suite
Car charging stations
Butterfly system with guest entry video access
Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?
We're Taco Street Locating. We're an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we're far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we're then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we're free to work with too.