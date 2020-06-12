3231 Creek Manor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking

Ready to move in! Beautiful one story home with both formal dining and formal living. Large family room with fireplace and extensive title flooring. Very open with high ceilings and walls of windows. Large eat in kitchen with tile back splash, tons of storage and 42" cabinets including a built in desk area! Large master bedroom suite with additional room opening to master is great for nursery or study/office! Master bath offers separate shower and tub, large walk in closet plus recent tile surround! Spacious back yard with patio deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining.