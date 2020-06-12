All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:32 AM

3231 Creek Manor Drive

3231 Creek Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Creek Manor Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Ready to move in! Beautiful one story home with both formal dining and formal living. Large family room with fireplace and extensive title flooring. Very open with high ceilings and walls of windows. Large eat in kitchen with tile back splash, tons of storage and 42" cabinets including a built in desk area! Large master bedroom suite with additional room opening to master is great for nursery or study/office! Master bath offers separate shower and tub, large walk in closet plus recent tile surround! Spacious back yard with patio deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 Creek Manor Drive have any available units?
3231 Creek Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 Creek Manor Drive have?
Some of 3231 Creek Manor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 Creek Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3231 Creek Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 Creek Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3231 Creek Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3231 Creek Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3231 Creek Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 3231 Creek Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 Creek Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 Creek Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 3231 Creek Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3231 Creek Manor Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3231 Creek Manor Drive has accessible units.
Does 3231 Creek Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3231 Creek Manor Drive has units with dishwashers.

