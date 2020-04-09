All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:49 PM

3106 Ashton Park Drive

3106 Ashton Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Ashton Park Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to 3106 Ashton Park Drive located in the wonderful Ashton Village subdivision near the Energy Corridor. This amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home feature a bright, spacious and open floor plan! Study perfect for a home office! Formal dining room perfect for family gatherings or hosting guests! Large open living room with fireplace! Chefs dream kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops with lots of countertop and cabinet space! Spacious Master suite with access to the covered back patio! Gorgeous master ensuite bath with dual upgraded sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Spacious game room located upstairs, 3 secondary bedrooms located upstairs. Large fenced pool and lots of yard space and covered patio your backyard oasis awaits you! Close to several private schools, including La Maternelle French preschool. Never flooded!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Ashton Park Drive have any available units?
3106 Ashton Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Ashton Park Drive have?
Some of 3106 Ashton Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Ashton Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Ashton Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Ashton Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Ashton Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3106 Ashton Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Ashton Park Drive offers parking.
Does 3106 Ashton Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Ashton Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Ashton Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3106 Ashton Park Drive has a pool.
Does 3106 Ashton Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3106 Ashton Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Ashton Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 Ashton Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

