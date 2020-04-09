Amenities

Welcome home to 3106 Ashton Park Drive located in the wonderful Ashton Village subdivision near the Energy Corridor. This amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home feature a bright, spacious and open floor plan! Study perfect for a home office! Formal dining room perfect for family gatherings or hosting guests! Large open living room with fireplace! Chefs dream kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops with lots of countertop and cabinet space! Spacious Master suite with access to the covered back patio! Gorgeous master ensuite bath with dual upgraded sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Spacious game room located upstairs, 3 secondary bedrooms located upstairs. Large fenced pool and lots of yard space and covered patio your backyard oasis awaits you! Close to several private schools, including La Maternelle French preschool. Never flooded!