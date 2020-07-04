All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 309 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
309 Grove Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 PM

309 Grove Street

309 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

309 Grove Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 309 Grove St in highly desired Denver Harbor! Just minutes from downtown Houston, Minute Maid Park, Dynamo stadium, bars, restaurants and major highways. Meticulously well maintained home with fabulous upgrades and a fantastic floor plan. The master suite is located on the second floor, with a large master bath. Separate jet tub and huge walk in closet. Living and kitchen spaces are also on the second floor. All other bedrooms are conveniently located downstairs. Private backyard space is a beautiful retreat with gorgeous tropical landscaping, pergola & deck; the perfect space to entertain guests on the weekend or relax and enjoy a beverage after a long day at the office. Private gated access into the community. Attached, oversized two car garage with additional storage. Entertainment system comes with property, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Available for move in October 1! Landlord encourages longer lease terms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Grove Street have any available units?
309 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Grove Street have?
Some of 309 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 309 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 309 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 309 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 309 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coles Crossing
12500 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77429
Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Mirabella Apartments
816 Oak St
Houston, TX 77018
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston