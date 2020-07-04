309 Grove Street

Amenities

Welcome home to 309 Grove St in highly desired Denver Harbor! Just minutes from downtown Houston, Minute Maid Park, Dynamo stadium, bars, restaurants and major highways. Meticulously well maintained home with fabulous upgrades and a fantastic floor plan. The master suite is located on the second floor, with a large master bath. Separate jet tub and huge walk in closet. Living and kitchen spaces are also on the second floor. All other bedrooms are conveniently located downstairs. Private backyard space is a beautiful retreat with gorgeous tropical landscaping, pergola & deck; the perfect space to entertain guests on the weekend or relax and enjoy a beverage after a long day at the office. Private gated access into the community. Attached, oversized two car garage with additional storage. Entertainment system comes with property, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Available for move in October 1! Landlord encourages longer lease terms!