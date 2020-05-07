All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3019 La Estancia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3019 La Estancia Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

3019 La Estancia Lane

3019 La Estancia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3019 La Estancia Lane, Houston, TX 77093
Eastex - Jensen

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Property recently renovated. New appliances! New A/C system! Updated bathrooms! Tile downstairs and new carpet upstairs! Tenant pays for utilities

Beautiful 2 story home in a gated community with 5 bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is downstairs next to a full bathroom, the other 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Tile Flooring everywhere. Living and dining combo, laundry is downstairs. Walking distance to stores and close to Downtown and Bush Airport. Easy access to 59,45,610 & I-10. All appliances can be included. Ready for the next residents.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Security Deposit: $1,250

Call or Text Joe for details at 281-601-7134 or joe@lionsreserve.net

text to receive application link
Property recently renovation! New appliances! New A/C system! Updated bathrooms! Tile downstairs and new carpet upstairs! Tenant pays for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 La Estancia Lane have any available units?
3019 La Estancia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 La Estancia Lane have?
Some of 3019 La Estancia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 La Estancia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3019 La Estancia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 La Estancia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3019 La Estancia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3019 La Estancia Lane offer parking?
No, 3019 La Estancia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3019 La Estancia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 La Estancia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 La Estancia Lane have a pool?
No, 3019 La Estancia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3019 La Estancia Lane have accessible units?
No, 3019 La Estancia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 La Estancia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 La Estancia Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln
Houston, TX 77090
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd
Houston, TX 77065
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston