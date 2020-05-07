3019 La Estancia Lane

Amenities

Property recently renovated. New appliances! New A/C system! Updated bathrooms! Tile downstairs and new carpet upstairs! Tenant pays for utilities



Beautiful 2 story home in a gated community with 5 bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is downstairs next to a full bathroom, the other 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Tile Flooring everywhere. Living and dining combo, laundry is downstairs. Walking distance to stores and close to Downtown and Bush Airport. Easy access to 59,45,610 & I-10. All appliances can be included. Ready for the next residents.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Security Deposit: $1,250



Call or Text Joe for details at 281-601-7134 or joe@lionsreserve.net



