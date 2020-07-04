2940 Saint St

Amenities
Beautiful and elegant single-family home in a gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, a gas fireplace is ideal for cold nights and the outdoor patio for gatherings, air-conditioner, gas heating system, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, and a 2 car attached garage all compliment this absolutely stylish and lovely home. Water, Pest Control, Lawn Maintenance, and Trash pick up bills are included.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pets Allowed on Case by Case only
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
