All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2940 Saint St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2940 Saint St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:43 AM

2940 Saint St

2940 Saint Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2940 Saint Street, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and elegant single-family home in a gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, a gas fireplace is ideal for cold nights and the outdoor patio for gatherings, air-conditioner, gas heating system, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, and a 2 car attached garage all compliment this absolutely stylish and lovely home. Water, Pest Control, Lawn Maintenance, and Trash pick up bills are included.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pets Allowed on Case by Case only
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5683222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Saint St have any available units?
2940 Saint St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Saint St have?
Some of 2940 Saint St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Saint St currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Saint St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Saint St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Saint St is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Saint St offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Saint St offers parking.
Does 2940 Saint St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2940 Saint St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Saint St have a pool?
No, 2940 Saint St does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Saint St have accessible units?
No, 2940 Saint St does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Saint St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Saint St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Augusta North Houston
12655 Kuykendahl Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln
Houston, TX 77073
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Twin Pines
1109 W 25th St
Houston, TX 77008
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston