Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2922 Crawford Street

2922 Crawford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2922 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
When living in the city, it's all starts with location. Welcome to Midtown, one of the most sought-after areas in Houston close to all the action of downtown. It's even walking distance to one of the top rated wine bars in the country (13 Celsius), according to Food & Wine Mag! Inside, this bright & open townhouse has been highly renovated, and you won't find many like it in this price range. Renovations include a stunning gourmet kitchen w/ high quality Granite countertops, a new Wine Bar, newer appliances (fridge included), under-cabinet lighting, subway tile backsplash, & much more. Great views of the downtown skyline through your living room windows at night. Across the street, you have the 4.88 acre Baldwin Park as your play area! Whole Foods will be opening down the street in 2019, & the light rail is also nearby. Easy access to I-45, I-10, 288, & I-59 as well. This is true city living in a quiet location near all the major attractions. See photo captions for all the details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Crawford Street have any available units?
2922 Crawford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Crawford Street have?
Some of 2922 Crawford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Crawford Street currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Crawford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Crawford Street pet-friendly?
No, 2922 Crawford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2922 Crawford Street offer parking?
Yes, 2922 Crawford Street offers parking.
Does 2922 Crawford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2922 Crawford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Crawford Street have a pool?
No, 2922 Crawford Street does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Crawford Street have accessible units?
No, 2922 Crawford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Crawford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Crawford Street has units with dishwashers.

