2922 Crawford Street

When living in the city, it's all starts with location. Welcome to Midtown, one of the most sought-after areas in Houston close to all the action of downtown. It's even walking distance to one of the top rated wine bars in the country (13 Celsius), according to Food & Wine Mag! Inside, this bright & open townhouse has been highly renovated, and you won't find many like it in this price range. Renovations include a stunning gourmet kitchen w/ high quality Granite countertops, a new Wine Bar, newer appliances (fridge included), under-cabinet lighting, subway tile backsplash, & much more. Great views of the downtown skyline through your living room windows at night. Across the street, you have the 4.88 acre Baldwin Park as your play area! Whole Foods will be opening down the street in 2019, & the light rail is also nearby. Easy access to I-45, I-10, 288, & I-59 as well. This is true city living in a quiet location near all the major attractions. See photo captions for all the details.