Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2902 Junction Drive

2902 Junction Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Junction Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: $1,475.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Junction Drive have any available units?
2902 Junction Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2902 Junction Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Junction Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Junction Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Junction Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Junction Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Junction Drive offers parking.
Does 2902 Junction Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Junction Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Junction Drive have a pool?
No, 2902 Junction Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Junction Drive have accessible units?
No, 2902 Junction Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Junction Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 Junction Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Junction Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 Junction Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

