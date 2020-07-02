2902 Chenevert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 2902 Chenevert, Unit K. Located in the heart of midtown. This stunning townhome features everything you could want in city living. Gorgeous hard wood floors, gourmet kitchen, beautiful outdoor space, large en suite master bath, and walk-in closet. Second bedroom also has it's own en suite bath. Lots of natural light combined with the flooring, tall ceilings, and decor just make the space warm and inviting. The location though is absolutely amazing. Located within a gated community, walking distance to Baldwin park, a wonderful place to spend time outside. Close to bars and restaurants. Easy access to downtown and all major freeways. Enjoy everything Houston has to offer just minutes away.