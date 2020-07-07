2710 Hullsmith Drive

Amenities

This modern townhome is conveniently located in the highly desirable Galleria West area, only minutes away from area hot spots like Memorial Green and City Centre. The townhome is in a private gated community and is barely lived in with new carpet & pad and fresh paint. The open concept living/dining area features high ceilings, hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and a kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator) and a walk-in pantry. Also on the second floor is a stackable washer/dryer and full bath for guests. On the third floor is a secondary bedroom with large closet and a very spacious master suite with dual vanities, oversized shower, jetted tub and huge walk-in closet. As a bonus, on the first floor there is a 2-car tandem garage and small fenced in private patio! This is the perfect townhome to Come Live Where You Play!