Last updated March 29 2020 at 3:38 PM

2710 Hullsmith Drive

2710 Hullsmith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Hullsmith Drive, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This modern townhome is conveniently located in the highly desirable Galleria West area, only minutes away from area hot spots like Memorial Green and City Centre. The townhome is in a private gated community and is barely lived in with new carpet & pad and fresh paint. The open concept living/dining area features high ceilings, hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and a kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator) and a walk-in pantry. Also on the second floor is a stackable washer/dryer and full bath for guests. On the third floor is a secondary bedroom with large closet and a very spacious master suite with dual vanities, oversized shower, jetted tub and huge walk-in closet. As a bonus, on the first floor there is a 2-car tandem garage and small fenced in private patio! This is the perfect townhome to Come Live Where You Play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Hullsmith Drive have any available units?
2710 Hullsmith Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Hullsmith Drive have?
Some of 2710 Hullsmith Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Hullsmith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Hullsmith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Hullsmith Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Hullsmith Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2710 Hullsmith Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Hullsmith Drive offers parking.
Does 2710 Hullsmith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Hullsmith Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Hullsmith Drive have a pool?
No, 2710 Hullsmith Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Hullsmith Drive have accessible units?
No, 2710 Hullsmith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Hullsmith Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Hullsmith Drive has units with dishwashers.

