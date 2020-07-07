All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 26 2019 at 5:40 PM

265 Chimney Rock Road

265 Chimney Rock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

265 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exquisite 3 story 3/2.5 home with the feel of your own private tree house oasis. Beautiful home with all recent appliances included. (Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator)Walking distance to Duchesne Academy one of the most acclaimed private schools in Memorial Villages.Location, Location, Location; Chimney Rock and Memorial!! Beautifully Totally Renovated home by Tell Projects.Everything was renovated from the A/C to the floors, to the sinks, to the appliances to the deck outside.No detail was overlooked.12 months or longer lease terms--No short term.Pets Allowed as long as they are not Aggressive Breeds and house trained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Chimney Rock Road have any available units?
265 Chimney Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Chimney Rock Road have?
Some of 265 Chimney Rock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Chimney Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
265 Chimney Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Chimney Rock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Chimney Rock Road is pet friendly.
Does 265 Chimney Rock Road offer parking?
No, 265 Chimney Rock Road does not offer parking.
Does 265 Chimney Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 Chimney Rock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Chimney Rock Road have a pool?
No, 265 Chimney Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 265 Chimney Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 265 Chimney Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Chimney Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Chimney Rock Road has units with dishwashers.

