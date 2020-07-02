2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive

Amenities

Awesome 3 story Single- Family home. 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths. All updated beautiful home. Real Hardwood on ground floor, and stairs. Laminate wood floors throughout rest of the the home/ No carpet. First floor has an open style floorplan, with kitchen, living, dining room, and half bathroom. Iron wrought staircase, leading to the second floor. Master bedroom/ bath, and 2 other bedrooms, with a jack and Jill bathroom, are located on the second floor. 4th huge bedroom is located alone on the fourth floor, with a full third bathroom, and huge walk- in closet, perfect for guests, and teenagers rooms. Backyard patio has an awesome gardening patch, with all privacy, and no homes, on the other side of back fence. Great location, near NRG Stadium, minutes from the Medical Center, and quick access to highways 610/ 288/ 90- Main St.