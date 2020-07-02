All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive

2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome 3 story Single- Family home. 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths. All updated beautiful home. Real Hardwood on ground floor, and stairs. Laminate wood floors throughout rest of the the home/ No carpet. First floor has an open style floorplan, with kitchen, living, dining room, and half bathroom. Iron wrought staircase, leading to the second floor. Master bedroom/ bath, and 2 other bedrooms, with a jack and Jill bathroom, are located on the second floor. 4th huge bedroom is located alone on the fourth floor, with a full third bathroom, and huge walk- in closet, perfect for guests, and teenagers rooms. Backyard patio has an awesome gardening patch, with all privacy, and no homes, on the other side of back fence. Great location, near NRG Stadium, minutes from the Medical Center, and quick access to highways 610/ 288/ 90- Main St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive have any available units?
2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive have?
Some of 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

