Houston, TX
2421 Dorrington
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

2421 Dorrington

2421 Dorrington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Dorrington Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
.Walking distance to medical center, Roberts Elementary & shopping- just blocks to Rice VIllage. Great room mate plan with separate entrance if needed for first floor bedroom - corner street front unit with fenced yard offers lots of light to this pristine floor plan . fresh paint and woods. Gourmet's kitchen - fireplace in living area & master bedroom . Quiet street lined with old oaks. Perfect & ready to move in ---- ,High Ceilings,Built-In's, gas jet for grill on balcony- This is perfect

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Dorrington have any available units?
2421 Dorrington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Dorrington have?
Some of 2421 Dorrington's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Dorrington currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Dorrington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Dorrington pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Dorrington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2421 Dorrington offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Dorrington offers parking.
Does 2421 Dorrington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Dorrington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Dorrington have a pool?
No, 2421 Dorrington does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Dorrington have accessible units?
Yes, 2421 Dorrington has accessible units.
Does 2421 Dorrington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Dorrington has units with dishwashers.

