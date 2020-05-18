23702 Farm to Market, Richmond

Amenities
We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).
Suppose for a minute that you're a genius. Not some overrated theory of relativity Einstein type of genius (so boring), but rather, a genius that's had a real impact to the progress of human civilization. I'm talking about a peanut butter and jelly type genius. A graham cracker/marshmallow/chocolate + campfire type genius. A netflix and chill type genius. You get it. Somebody important.
So you're a super genius, and your breakthroughs have advanced humankind by centuries. A one man/woman force of enlightenment. Sweet. And now you're super cool and famous, which means you're wealthy now. Applying your unquantifiable levels of genius and vast now to your housing search, you've decided to live at this fantastic apartment complex right by Memorial Park. It's super amazing.
Apartment Amenities
Granite Countertops
Modern Cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Hardware
Digital, Programmable Thermostats
Modern Lighting Package
Private Patio/Balcony
Generous Walk-in Closets
Gooseneck Faucet with Sprayer
Under Mount Stainless Steel Sink
Walk-in Shower with Rainfall Shower Head*
Stainless Steel Appliances
USB Integrated Outlets
2 Inch Wood-Style Blinds
Framed Mirrors
Community Amenities
Katy ISD Schools
Elevate by Cortland Group Fitness Classes
Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Resort-style Saltwater Pool
Business Center with WiFi
Gated, Limited-Access Community
24/7 Fitness Center
Smoke-Free Cortland Community
Resident Clubhouse with Billiards and WiFi