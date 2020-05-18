All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:44 PM

23702 Farm to Market, Richmond

23702 Fm 1093 · No Longer Available
Location

23702 Fm 1093, Houston, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Working with us.

We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).

_______________________________

Suppose for a minute that you're a genius. Not some overrated theory of relativity Einstein type of genius (so boring), but rather, a genius that's had a real impact to the progress of human civilization. I'm talking about a peanut butter and jelly type genius. A graham cracker/marshmallow/chocolate + campfire type genius. A netflix and chill type genius. You get it. Somebody important.

So you're a super genius, and your breakthroughs have advanced humankind by centuries. A one man/woman force of enlightenment. Sweet. And now you're super cool and famous, which means you're wealthy now. Applying your unquantifiable levels of genius and vast now to your housing search, you've decided to live at this fantastic apartment complex right by Memorial Park. It's super amazing.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Granite Countertops

Modern Cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Hardware

Digital, Programmable Thermostats

Modern Lighting Package

Private Patio/Balcony

Generous Walk-in Closets

Gooseneck Faucet with Sprayer

Under Mount Stainless Steel Sink

Walk-in Shower with Rainfall Shower Head*

Stainless Steel Appliances

USB Integrated Outlets

2 Inch Wood-Style Blinds

Framed Mirrors

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Katy ISD Schools

Elevate by Cortland Group Fitness Classes

Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Resort-style Saltwater Pool

Business Center with WiFi

Gated, Limited-Access Community

24/7 Fitness Center

Smoke-Free Cortland Community

Resident Clubhouse with Billiards and WiFi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond have any available units?
23702 Farm to Market, Richmond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond have?
Some of 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond currently offering any rent specials?
23702 Farm to Market, Richmond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond pet-friendly?
No, 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond offer parking?
Yes, 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond offers parking.
Does 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond have a pool?
Yes, 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond has a pool.
Does 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond have accessible units?
Yes, 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond has accessible units.
Does 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond have units with dishwashers?
No, 23702 Farm to Market, Richmond does not have units with dishwashers.

