2350 Westcreek Ln
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

2350 Westcreek Ln

2350 Westcreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2350 Westcreek Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
So you're the spiritual heir to Frank Lloyd Wright. You know, the cool architect dude? But you live in the future. And it's a super cool future. Flying yachts, artificial intelligence that's actually not trying to kill you, and robot monkey people that make you delicious ramen (yummy). Anyways, you're going to out-do everyone in this super cool future thing. You decide to make something that's never been done! A floating luxury apartment complex in the sky! Whoa, look at you flexing those futureristic Frank Lloyd Wright-y muscles! Anyways, it's great. And now it's totally available to move in. Yes, you, I'm talking to you person looking at your futuristic screen.

Apartment Amenities

9' Ceilings

Floor-to-ceiling Windows

Loft-style Homes

Wood Flooring

Dishwasher

Dual Vanity

Espresso Cabinets

Solar Shades

Upgraded Lighting

ADA

Air Conditioning

Carpet in Bedrooms

Washer and Dryer

Community Amenities

Fitness Center

On-demand Virtual Trainer

Two Swimming Pools

BBQ Grills

Billiards

Club Room

Demonstration Kitchen

Outdoor Fire Features

Outdoor Lounge

Poker Table

Resident Events

Resident Lounge

SkyLounge

Cat Friendly

Dog Friendly

Business Center

Complimentary Coffee Bar

Concierge

Electric Vehicle Chargers

Highrise

Easy Highway Access

Retail Onsite

Shopping Nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Westcreek Ln have any available units?
2350 Westcreek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Westcreek Ln have?
Some of 2350 Westcreek Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Westcreek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Westcreek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Westcreek Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Westcreek Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2350 Westcreek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Westcreek Ln offers parking.
Does 2350 Westcreek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 Westcreek Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Westcreek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Westcreek Ln has a pool.
Does 2350 Westcreek Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 2350 Westcreek Ln has accessible units.
Does 2350 Westcreek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 Westcreek Ln has units with dishwashers.

