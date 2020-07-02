2350 Westcreek Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill

So you're the spiritual heir to Frank Lloyd Wright. You know, the cool architect dude? But you live in the future. And it's a super cool future. Flying yachts, artificial intelligence that's actually not trying to kill you, and robot monkey people that make you delicious ramen (yummy). Anyways, you're going to out-do everyone in this super cool future thing. You decide to make something that's never been done! A floating luxury apartment complex in the sky! Whoa, look at you flexing those futureristic Frank Lloyd Wright-y muscles! Anyways, it's great. And now it's totally available to move in. Yes, you, I'm talking to you person looking at your futuristic screen.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



9' Ceilings



Floor-to-ceiling Windows



Loft-style Homes



Wood Flooring



Dishwasher



Dual Vanity



Espresso Cabinets



Solar Shades



Upgraded Lighting



ADA



Air Conditioning



Carpet in Bedrooms



Washer and Dryer



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Fitness Center



On-demand Virtual Trainer



Two Swimming Pools



BBQ Grills



Billiards



Club Room



Demonstration Kitchen



Outdoor Fire Features



Outdoor Lounge



Poker Table



Resident Events



Resident Lounge



SkyLounge



Cat Friendly



Dog Friendly



Business Center



Complimentary Coffee Bar



Concierge



Electric Vehicle Chargers



Highrise



Easy Highway Access



Retail Onsite



Shopping Nearby



________________________________________



Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?



Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.