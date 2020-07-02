2350 Westcreek Ln

Amenities
So you're the spiritual heir to Frank Lloyd Wright. You know, the cool architect dude? But you live in the future. And it's a super cool future. Flying yachts, artificial intelligence that's actually not trying to kill you, and robot monkey people that make you delicious ramen (yummy). Anyways, you're going to out-do everyone in this super cool future thing. You decide to make something that's never been done! A floating luxury apartment complex in the sky! Whoa, look at you flexing those futureristic Frank Lloyd Wright-y muscles! Anyways, it's great. And now it's totally available to move in. Yes, you, I'm talking to you person looking at your futuristic screen.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
9' Ceilings
Floor-to-ceiling Windows
Loft-style Homes
Wood Flooring
Dishwasher
Dual Vanity
Espresso Cabinets
Solar Shades
Upgraded Lighting
ADA
Air Conditioning
Carpet in Bedrooms
Washer and Dryer
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Fitness Center
On-demand Virtual Trainer
Two Swimming Pools
BBQ Grills
Billiards
Club Room
Demonstration Kitchen
Outdoor Fire Features
Outdoor Lounge
Poker Table
Resident Events
Resident Lounge
SkyLounge
Cat Friendly
Dog Friendly
Business Center
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Concierge
Electric Vehicle Chargers
Highrise
Easy Highway Access
Retail Onsite
Shopping Nearby
________________________________________
