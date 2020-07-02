All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102

2350 Bagby Street
Location

2350 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
business center
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Furnished Apartments and Corporate Housing in Midtown

Metro midtown is the place to be if your gonna visit Houston, this awesome place got everything close by, restaurants , bars ,pubs , shopping centers , and the coolest environment in the whole city ,
vacation starts at midtown thats for sure .
seat back and relax at your full furnished apartment dont worry about house and kitchen wares internet, cable TV its all been taking care of .
bills? dont worry thats been taking care of too , even if your here on business at metro midtown you are a tourist ,and youll catch the atmosphere soon as youll get there .
no matter where you wanna go or visit at Houston midtown located at the hart of the city so its reachable
did i mention swimming pools gym ,business center free parking its all included .
so enjoy yourself and thank me later .:-)

Thanks
Hostingzak

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 have any available units?
2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 have?
Some of 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 offers parking.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 has a pool.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 have accessible units?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102 does not have units with dishwashers.

