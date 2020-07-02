2350 Bagby Unit: MMT5102

Amenities

parking gym pool business center internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities business center gym parking pool internet access

Furnished Apartments and Corporate Housing in Midtown



Metro midtown is the place to be if your gonna visit Houston, this awesome place got everything close by, restaurants , bars ,pubs , shopping centers , and the coolest environment in the whole city ,

vacation starts at midtown thats for sure .

seat back and relax at your full furnished apartment dont worry about house and kitchen wares internet, cable TV its all been taking care of .

bills? dont worry thats been taking care of too , even if your here on business at metro midtown you are a tourist ,and youll catch the atmosphere soon as youll get there .

no matter where you wanna go or visit at Houston midtown located at the hart of the city so its reachable

did i mention swimming pools gym ,business center free parking its all included .

so enjoy yourself and thank me later .:-)



Thanks

Hostingzak