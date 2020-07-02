2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool package receiving concierge

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving pet friendly sauna

Metro midtown is the place to be if your gonna visit Houston, this awesome place got everything close by- restaurants , bars ,pubs , shopping centers , and the coolest environment in the whole city/

Vacation rentals starts at midtown thats for sure .



Community Amenities



Concierge

Covered Parking

Free Weights

On-Site Management

BBQ Picnic Area

Business Center

Close to METRO Rail

Clubhouse with Wifi

Controlled Access/Gated

Courtyard

Fitness Center with Free Weights

Fully Equipped Kitchens

Garage

In the Heart of Midtown

On-Site Maintenance and Management

Package Receiving

Pet Friendly Community

Preferred Parking Spaces

Recycling

Sauna

Short Term Lease

Two Swimming Pools