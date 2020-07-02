All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303

2350 Bagby Street · No Longer Available
Location

2350 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
package receiving
concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
Metro midtown is the place to be if your gonna visit Houston, this awesome place got everything close by- restaurants , bars ,pubs , shopping centers , and the coolest environment in the whole city/
Vacation rentals starts at midtown thats for sure .

Community Amenities

Concierge
Covered Parking
Free Weights
On-Site Management
BBQ Picnic Area
Business Center
Close to METRO Rail
Clubhouse with Wifi
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Fitness Center with Free Weights
Fully Equipped Kitchens
Garage
In the Heart of Midtown
On-Site Maintenance and Management
Package Receiving
Pet Friendly Community
Preferred Parking Spaces
Recycling
Sauna
Short Term Lease
Two Swimming Pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 have any available units?
2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 have?
Some of 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 is pet friendly.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 offers parking.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 has a pool.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 have accessible units?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Bagby Unit: MMT13303 does not have units with dishwashers.

