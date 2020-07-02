All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2319 Richton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2319 Richton St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

2319 Richton St

2319 Richton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2319 Richton Street, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2319 Richton - Property Id: 246185

FURNISHED!!
Gorgeous recent construction stand alone home built for luxury! Ultra modern and professionally styled, you will love this home from top to bottom. Home has been featured in style books, magazines, and the Houston Chronicle. Custom tranquil paint in all rooms except a vibrant downstairs office. Open second flood living area with a chefs dream kitchen with a wall of windows over the sink. Huge windows flood the entire home with natural light. White oak flooring through and no carpet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246185
Property Id 246185

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5648545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Richton St have any available units?
2319 Richton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Richton St have?
Some of 2319 Richton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Richton St currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Richton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Richton St pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Richton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2319 Richton St offer parking?
No, 2319 Richton St does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Richton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2319 Richton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Richton St have a pool?
No, 2319 Richton St does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Richton St have accessible units?
No, 2319 Richton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Richton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Richton St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tidwell Park Apartments
9400 Bauman Rd
Houston, TX 77022
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West
Houston, TX 77054
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Lakeview Apartments
16755 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston