All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 229 T C Jester Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
229 T C Jester Blvd
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:04 PM

229 T C Jester Blvd

229 T C Jester Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

229 T C Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
yoga
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

  Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.

_____________________________ Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  9' Ceilings 

10' Ceilings 

Open Floor Plan 

Wood Plank Flooring 

Dishwasher 

Dual Vanity 

Espresso Cabinets 

Garden Tub 

Granite Countertops 

Kitchen Island 

Linen Closet 

Microwave 

Pantry 

Shaker-style Cabinets 

Stainless Steel Appliances 

Tile Backsplash 

Under-cabinet Lighting 

Walk-in Shower 

Built-in Desk 

Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms 

Patio / Balcony 

Solar Shades 

Upgraded Lighting 

Walk-in Closet 

Air Conditioning 

Carpet in Bedrooms 

Washer and Dryer

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Fitness Center 

Group Exercise Classes 

Private Cabanas 

Running / Bike Path Nearby 

Spin Studio 

Swimming Pool 

Yoga / Spin Studio 

BBQ Grills 

Billiards 

Clubhouse 

Courtyard 

Demonstration Kitchen 

Game Room 

Media Room 

Outdoor Fire Features 

Poker Table 

Resident Events 

Resident Lounge 

Shuffleboard 

Theater 

Wi-Fi Lounge 

Cat Friendly 

Dog Friendly 

Dog Run 

Business Center 

Complimentary Coffee Bar 

Gated Community 

Package Receiving 

Garage Parking 

Dining Nearby 

Easy Highway Access 

Shopping Nearby 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 T C Jester Blvd have any available units?
229 T C Jester Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 T C Jester Blvd have?
Some of 229 T C Jester Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 T C Jester Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
229 T C Jester Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 T C Jester Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 T C Jester Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 229 T C Jester Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 229 T C Jester Blvd offers parking.
Does 229 T C Jester Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 T C Jester Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 T C Jester Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 229 T C Jester Blvd has a pool.
Does 229 T C Jester Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 229 T C Jester Blvd has accessible units.
Does 229 T C Jester Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 T C Jester Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
La Mariposa Apartment Homes
2930 Plum Creek Ln
Houston, TX 77087
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston