Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath free standing, two story home in East Downtown. Open floor plan with first floor living make it a great place to entertain plus a private outdoor space. Easy access to downtown, medical center and north Houston. Washer, dryer, and fridge are included! Short distance to neighborhood park as well as hike and bike trail into downtown and Heights.