Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:41 AM

2217 Nantucket Drive

2217 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Nantucket Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning single family home with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Private end unit inside a gated enclave. Spacious formal dining with an incredible fireplace and enclosed wine cellar. Unbelievable master suite with private sitting area, office and double sided fireplace. Massive dream master closet with built-ins galore! Luxurious, spa-like master bathroom with double vanity and large walk-in shower. Hardwood flooring in all common areas. Amazing media room on the 3rd floor, pre-wired for surround sound. Spacious paved backyard with pergola. ELEVATOR ready, fresh 2018 interior & exterior paint! This home cannot be missed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
2217 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Nantucket Drive have?
Some of 2217 Nantucket Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Nantucket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2217 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Nantucket Drive offers parking.
Does 2217 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Nantucket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
No, 2217 Nantucket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
No, 2217 Nantucket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Nantucket Drive has units with dishwashers.

