2217 Nantucket Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage elevator hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub media room

Stunning single family home with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Private end unit inside a gated enclave. Spacious formal dining with an incredible fireplace and enclosed wine cellar. Unbelievable master suite with private sitting area, office and double sided fireplace. Massive dream master closet with built-ins galore! Luxurious, spa-like master bathroom with double vanity and large walk-in shower. Hardwood flooring in all common areas. Amazing media room on the 3rd floor, pre-wired for surround sound. Spacious paved backyard with pergola. ELEVATOR ready, fresh 2018 interior & exterior paint! This home cannot be missed!!