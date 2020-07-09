All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:41 PM

2215 Bastrop Street

2215 Bastrop Street · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Bastrop Street, Houston, TX 77003
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for lease or sale. Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhome in a community on the edge of the EaDo District. The large kitchen opens into the living room and dining area and features a gas cooktop, large multi-level island, and stainless appliances. High ceilings and wood floors extend through the open concept kitchen and living area. The high ceilings in the main living spaces extend into the large master suite that includes two walk-in closets. The master bathroom includes double sinks, separate shower, and soaking tub. This townhome is complete with a two car garage and a private fenced front walkway. Convenient location near 59, 45, Midtown, and Downtown. Schedule your showing today! **Available furnished for $3000 a month**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Bastrop Street have any available units?
2215 Bastrop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Bastrop Street have?
Some of 2215 Bastrop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Bastrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Bastrop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Bastrop Street pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Bastrop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2215 Bastrop Street offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Bastrop Street offers parking.
Does 2215 Bastrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Bastrop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Bastrop Street have a pool?
No, 2215 Bastrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Bastrop Street have accessible units?
No, 2215 Bastrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Bastrop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Bastrop Street has units with dishwashers.

