2215 Bastrop Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for lease or sale. Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhome in a community on the edge of the EaDo District. The large kitchen opens into the living room and dining area and features a gas cooktop, large multi-level island, and stainless appliances. High ceilings and wood floors extend through the open concept kitchen and living area. The high ceilings in the main living spaces extend into the large master suite that includes two walk-in closets. The master bathroom includes double sinks, separate shower, and soaking tub. This townhome is complete with a two car garage and a private fenced front walkway. Convenient location near 59, 45, Midtown, and Downtown. Schedule your showing today! **Available furnished for $3000 a month**