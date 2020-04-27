2211 South Braeswood Boulevard

Amenities

Conveniently located in the heart of the Medical Center, this 3/2 condo is perfect for inner loop living! It features lush hardwood flooring, large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, pass-through to dining area and living room, split floor plan with master suite separate from 2 spacious secondary bedrooms. Master bath is nicely updated with granite counters and over-sized jetted tub. Hall bath features standing shower with stunning shower head and body jets. Washer/dryer in-unit! The community is gated with code and remote entry, swimming pool, club house and covered parking. This unit includes 2 parking spaces just steps from the building entrance. It's a 3rd floor space conveniently located next to the elevator. Pets are considered on case-by-case basis with additional fees. Make an appointment today! 713-471-9250 Megan David, Realtor.