Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2211 South Braeswood Boulevard

2211 South Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2211 South Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Conveniently located in the heart of the Medical Center, this 3/2 condo is perfect for inner loop living! It features lush hardwood flooring, large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, pass-through to dining area and living room, split floor plan with master suite separate from 2 spacious secondary bedrooms. Master bath is nicely updated with granite counters and over-sized jetted tub. Hall bath features standing shower with stunning shower head and body jets. Washer/dryer in-unit! The community is gated with code and remote entry, swimming pool, club house and covered parking. This unit includes 2 parking spaces just steps from the building entrance. It's a 3rd floor space conveniently located next to the elevator. Pets are considered on case-by-case basis with additional fees. Make an appointment today! 713-471-9250 Megan David, Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard have any available units?
2211 South Braeswood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard have?
Some of 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2211 South Braeswood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 South Braeswood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

