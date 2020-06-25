All apartments in Houston
2208 Cohn St.

2208 Cohn St · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Cohn St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury Townhome with Upgraded Finishes - Property Id: 249573

2208 Cohn St. is a luxury individual townhome in the close proximity of all of Houston including Washington Ave., the Heights, and Downtown. Three bedrooms each with a full private bathroom, and half guest bathroom. It features all solid hardwood flooring in the whole home, travertine floors in foyer & bathrooms, Brazilian granite countertops, recessed lighting, private driveway, Bosch appliances, included refrigerator & washer/dryer, jacuzzi tub, wine refrigerator, installed blinds, rooftop deck, shoe niche and bench in foyer, and garage for two vehicles. A perfect entertainers home with the open floor-plan, tons of natural light and kitchen island with gas cooktop, and power rising vent. You have to see to experience the amenities of this townhome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249573
Property Id 249573

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664370)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Cohn St. have any available units?
2208 Cohn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Cohn St. have?
Some of 2208 Cohn St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Cohn St. currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Cohn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Cohn St. pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Cohn St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2208 Cohn St. offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Cohn St. offers parking.
Does 2208 Cohn St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 Cohn St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Cohn St. have a pool?
No, 2208 Cohn St. does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Cohn St. have accessible units?
No, 2208 Cohn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Cohn St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Cohn St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
