Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Luxury Townhome with Upgraded Finishes



2208 Cohn St. is a luxury individual townhome in the close proximity of all of Houston including Washington Ave., the Heights, and Downtown. Three bedrooms each with a full private bathroom, and half guest bathroom. It features all solid hardwood flooring in the whole home, travertine floors in foyer & bathrooms, Brazilian granite countertops, recessed lighting, private driveway, Bosch appliances, included refrigerator & washer/dryer, jacuzzi tub, wine refrigerator, installed blinds, rooftop deck, shoe niche and bench in foyer, and garage for two vehicles. A perfect entertainers home with the open floor-plan, tons of natural light and kitchen island with gas cooktop, and power rising vent. You have to see to experience the amenities of this townhome!

No Pets Allowed



