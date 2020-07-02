All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

2202 Watts Street

2202 Watts Street · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Watts Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Renovated and just one block from Roberts Elementary. First floor offers a spacious living rm, sun room,formal dining, a large kitchen and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. 2 nd floor offers a gameroom or 4 th bedroom.The driveway is gated with a large two car garage, side entertaining deck and patio with a pergola. Hardwoods thru out, granites in the kitchen. Pella windows and Wood-mode Cabinets, the home is pristine with a raised elevation. Not your typical rental. Hay gated drive- full two car garage- fenced yard great for kids and privacey

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Watts Street have any available units?
2202 Watts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Watts Street have?
Some of 2202 Watts Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Watts Street currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Watts Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Watts Street pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Watts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2202 Watts Street offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Watts Street offers parking.
Does 2202 Watts Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 Watts Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Watts Street have a pool?
No, 2202 Watts Street does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Watts Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2202 Watts Street has accessible units.
Does 2202 Watts Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Watts Street has units with dishwashers.

