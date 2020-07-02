2202 Watts Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Renovated and just one block from Roberts Elementary. First floor offers a spacious living rm, sun room,formal dining, a large kitchen and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. 2 nd floor offers a gameroom or 4 th bedroom.The driveway is gated with a large two car garage, side entertaining deck and patio with a pergola. Hardwoods thru out, granites in the kitchen. Pella windows and Wood-mode Cabinets, the home is pristine with a raised elevation. Not your typical rental. Hay gated drive- full two car garage- fenced yard great for kids and privacey