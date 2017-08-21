2126 Little Cedar Drive, Houston, TX 77339 Kingwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Kingwood 3 Bedroom House in the Forest - Property Id: 56324
Beautiful 3/2/2 located in the tranquil city of Kingwood in NE Houston. It may feel like you are tucked away in the forest but everything that the big city offers is 10 minutes away. Kingwood has great schools and you are close to all of them!
Have your coffee in the morning while sitting on the 2nd floor deck just outside the kitchen and overlooking a HUGE back yard.A great place for the kids and pets to romp. Or walk downstairs and sit in the den by the fireplace and wet bar. Watch the game or just read a book and enjoy the peace and quiet.
Kingwood has a well developed series of hiking/jogging trails and there is one running just behind the property. It's a quiet neighborhood with great neighbors. Call now to inquire. It won't last long. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56324 Property Id 56324
(RLNE5509570)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
